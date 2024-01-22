Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.75. 974,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,924. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
