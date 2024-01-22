Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RGA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.15. 66,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.26 and its 200-day moving average is $150.76. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

