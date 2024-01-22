Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.