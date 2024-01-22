Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Linde by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 934,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,290,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,613,000 after acquiring an additional 68,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $407.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

