LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 0.9 %

LIQT stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 in the last ninety days. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.