Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,050 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,482,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $57.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

