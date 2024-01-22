Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $195.63 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.13.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

