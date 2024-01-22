Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 14,540 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $221.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.92 and a 1 year high of $230.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.36.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

