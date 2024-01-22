Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.10% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in FormFactor by 42.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 241,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FormFactor Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

