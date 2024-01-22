Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 89.6% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 37% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $5,606.44 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 89.6% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,606,591 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,582,559.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00643915 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

