Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.91.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.