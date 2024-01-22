Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 2,966 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Devon Energy by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DVN opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

