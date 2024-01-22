Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Core & Main by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Core & Main by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $40.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $41.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CNM shares. Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,490,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,848,320 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

