Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Livent worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after buying an additional 2,345,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $31,994,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,366,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,523,000 after buying an additional 1,082,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

