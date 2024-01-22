Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $72,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $43,148,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $39,054,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.
PTC Stock Performance
Shares of PTC opened at $174.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $176.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
