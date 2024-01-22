Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

