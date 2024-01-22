Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,312,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,375,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,760,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

