Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,056,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 588,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,881,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.9 %

BERY stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About Berry Global Group



Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

