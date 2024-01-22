Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

EWY opened at $58.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

