Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.25) to GBX 2,860 ($36.39) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,898.33.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

