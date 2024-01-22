Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Flywire worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 68.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

