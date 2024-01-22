Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.42. 153,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

