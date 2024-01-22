Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $205.46 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.40% of NXP Semiconductors worth $205,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after buying an additional 556,178 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.90. The company had a trading volume of 367,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,173. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average of $205.20.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

