Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $3.47 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

JKHY stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $168.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

