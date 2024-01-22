Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $8.77 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $166.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.10. The firm has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

