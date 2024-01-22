Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $98.92 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,784 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $98,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 35.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 205,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 73,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $100.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,997. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

