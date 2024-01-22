Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $49,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $1,030.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,982. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,039.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $965.48 and its 200 day moving average is $946.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

