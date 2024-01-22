Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 346 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $202.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,273. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

