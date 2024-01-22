Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 25,662 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,662 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.58% of Church & Dwight worth $130,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.75. 128,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,874. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

