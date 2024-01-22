Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,434 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $73,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $4.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.83. The stock had a trading volume of 176,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,447. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.15.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

