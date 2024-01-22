Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 420,027 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420,027 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences
In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of EW stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 812,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
