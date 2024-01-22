Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,253 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $63,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $535.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,171. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.37.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

