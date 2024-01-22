Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,390 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,012,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $354,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.23. 31,736,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.