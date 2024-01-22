Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,390 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,012,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $354,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.23. 31,736,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

