Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 5,421 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $36,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on HDB. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
HDFC Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.47. 657,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,112. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74.
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
