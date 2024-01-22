LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,205 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of LPL Financial worth $71,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after buying an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,153. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $257.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

