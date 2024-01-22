Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.14. Lufax shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 357,148 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Lufax Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 148.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

