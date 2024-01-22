Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $80.35. 197,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,895. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.