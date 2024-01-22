Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.92. 2,529,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,165. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

