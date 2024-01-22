Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $285,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,990. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

