Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 590,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,766,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.81. 1,213,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.66.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

