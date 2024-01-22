Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,908 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,624,000 after acquiring an additional 103,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,978. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

