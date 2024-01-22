Lutz Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,514. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

