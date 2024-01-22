Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 4,085 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA IVOV traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $88.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

