Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 413 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 313,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.