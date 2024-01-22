Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 495 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 134.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,476,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GWW opened at $864.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $817.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.95 and a 1-year high of $879.56.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

