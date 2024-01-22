Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 46,856 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.86 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).



