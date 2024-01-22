Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after buying an additional 446,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,769,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Pentair Trading Up 1.0 %

Pentair stock opened at $71.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

