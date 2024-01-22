Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

American Tower Stock Down 0.0 %

American Tower stock opened at $203.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

