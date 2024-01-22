Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $473,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $548.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $534.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.