Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $763,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.6 %

BKR stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.